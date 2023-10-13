Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

SZLMY opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

