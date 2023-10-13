Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $215.28. 362,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.14 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

