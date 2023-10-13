Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acas LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 725.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BUFB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.80. 18,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

