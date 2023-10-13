Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,965,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 30,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

