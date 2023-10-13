Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $63.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $63,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.90. 226,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,337. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

