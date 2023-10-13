Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BA traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,367. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

