Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893,023 shares. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.