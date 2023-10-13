Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 15,371 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.5% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

FMB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

