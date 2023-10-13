Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 26,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,332,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,334 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $603,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,153,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546,477. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,436.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

