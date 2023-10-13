Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after buying an additional 416,979 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $141.75. 439,351 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

