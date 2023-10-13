Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 92,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 87,351 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 21,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,675. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

