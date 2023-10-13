Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. 136,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,642. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $97.26 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

