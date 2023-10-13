T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,761,000 after purchasing an additional 191,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

