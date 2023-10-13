Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $92.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $479.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.