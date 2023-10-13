Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.79.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,498 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

