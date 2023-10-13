TD Cowen Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. 92 Resources restated a reiterates rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,561.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,520.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,525.29. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,212.64 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

