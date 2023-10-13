Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 12-Month Low at $235.15

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235.15 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.00), with a volume of 107086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.94).

Several research analysts recently commented on TM17 shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.96) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company has a market cap of £343.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,876.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 310.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Peter Whiting bought 20,900 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($79,046.51). 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

