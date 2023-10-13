TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

