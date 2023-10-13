Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 1,507.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

