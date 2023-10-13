Terex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Terex to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

TEX opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 42,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

