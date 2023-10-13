Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

TEX stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Terex by 87.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

