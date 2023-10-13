Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $330.65 million and $11.54 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002431 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,795,932,996 coins and its circulating supply is 5,804,286,320,505 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.