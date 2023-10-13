Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $208,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. The stock had a trading volume of 198,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,231. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

