Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Shares Down 4.2%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

