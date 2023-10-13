The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Increased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 540.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after buying an additional 100,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after buying an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE CLX opened at $120.09 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox
In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
