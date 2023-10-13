The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

