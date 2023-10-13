The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $650,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 125.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 322,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 179,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 444.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $74.14 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.