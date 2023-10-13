The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares $0.11 Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

