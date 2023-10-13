The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $26.94 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,174,000 after buying an additional 5,393,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,599,000 after buying an additional 5,324,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after buying an additional 2,994,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $79,101,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.