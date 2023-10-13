The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $121.32 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,422,000 after acquiring an additional 857,233 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

