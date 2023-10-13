The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Director Mark Joseph Nelson Buys 80,000 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Joseph Nelson purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,578.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Stories

