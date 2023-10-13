The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTN. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.72) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

LON:RTN opened at GBX 65.63 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £502.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,093.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.35.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

