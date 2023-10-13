The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMR. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Stock Down 1.7 %

RMR stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $749.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.13 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.