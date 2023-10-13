The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($9.91) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.00) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 930 ($11.38).

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 665.60 ($8.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,055 ($12.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 981.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 898.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

