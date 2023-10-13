The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 43.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 370.4% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 323,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

