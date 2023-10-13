The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.96, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,147 shares of company stock worth $19,295,015. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.