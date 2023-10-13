Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWKS

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $3.95 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.