Threshold (T) Tops 1-Day Volume of $217.57 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $214.82 million and $217.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015751 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,842.11 or 1.00048375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02195699 USD and is up 17.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $165,706,612.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

