Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $1,497,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,425.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $1,497,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,425.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,904 shares of company stock worth $12,463,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

