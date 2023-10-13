Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. 432,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

