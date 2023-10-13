Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,095 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after purchasing an additional 386,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. 7,323,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,157. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

