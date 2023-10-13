Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,529 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Pool worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,395,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 723,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,628,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.7 %

Pool stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.