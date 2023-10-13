Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,545. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.12 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.