Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,695 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after buying an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Seagen by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 548,223 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 312,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $40,494,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.58. The stock had a trading volume of 71,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,379. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average is $200.24.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

