Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 20,275 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. 1,189,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.