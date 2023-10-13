Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.76.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,191. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

