Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

BAC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,457,438. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

