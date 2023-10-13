Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

EL stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.53. 96,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average is $188.56. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.43 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

