Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,533 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,355. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

