Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 826,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,512. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

